Science Journalist Ed Yong on the Future of the Pandemic

As California and many other states struggle to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, science journalist Ed Yong says we’re now more vulnerable to additional disasters, including a possible second pandemic. In his new article in The Atlantic, Yong says diminishing resources, strained international relations and demoralized experts have America on it’s heels. We’ll talk to Yong about what he’s learned during months of reporting on the pandemic and what he thinks the US should be doing now to control it.