Science Journalist Ed Yong on the Future of the Pandemic
All Things Considered
Forum

Science Journalist Ed Yong on the Future of the Pandemic

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Engineers work on an experimental vaccine for COVID-19 at the Sinovac Biotech facilities in Beijing on April 29, 2020. (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)

As California and many other states struggle to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, science journalist Ed Yong says we’re now more vulnerable to additional disasters, including a possible second pandemic. In his new article in The Atlantic, Yong says diminishing resources, strained international relations and demoralized experts have America on it’s heels. We’ll talk to Yong about what he’s learned during months of reporting on the pandemic and what he thinks the US should be doing now to control it.

Guests:

Ed Yong, staff writer covering science, The Atlantic; author, "I Contain Multitudes: The Microbes Within Us and a Grander View of Life"

