Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that California is officially backtracking into more restrictive shelter-in-place orders as coronavirus infections continue to rise across the state. Many people and businesses are confused about the shifting policies and what activities are permitted. We open the phone lines to hear from listeners about how they are coping.
Open Phones: Life in Lockdown
at 9:00 AM
Signs about COVID-19 safety protocols are posted in front of Riley Street Art Supply on July 14, 2020 in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Laura Klivans, news and science reporter, KQED
Sponsored