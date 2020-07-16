Rep. Ro Khanna on Supporting Remote K-12 Education

“Any forthcoming federal pandemic relief bill must include funds to support teachers, so that under-served children don't fall behind”, argues Silicon Valley congressman Ro Khanna in a recent opinion piece. We'll talk with Khanna about what strategies he thinks K-12 schools should take this fall. We'll also get his thoughts, as a former national co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns, on the direction the democratic party should take, as he heads up California's delegation at the Democratic National Convention next month.