Rep. Ro Khanna on Supporting Remote K-12 Education
Coronavirus Testing

With cases of the coronavirus on the rise across much of the country, testing remains a critical piece of state and federal efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. But in many states, testing is still not as widely available as needed; tests are running out; and results are coming in slowly. Between people waiting hours in grueling summer heat for a test to waiting days or even weeks to find out if they've been infected, health officials say things need to get more efficient – and fast. Meanwhile, the kinds of tests that are available, and the communication about them, make for a confusing patchwork of information for Americans. The Takeaway looks at how testing is working in the U.S. and what's needed to make it work better.see more
Forum

Rep. Ro Khanna on Supporting Remote K-12 Education

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM

“Any forthcoming federal pandemic relief bill must include funds to support teachers, so that under-served children don't fall behind”, argues Silicon Valley congressman Ro Khanna in a recent opinion piece.  We'll talk with Khanna  about what strategies he thinks K-12 schools should take this fall. We'll also get his thoughts, as a former national co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns, on the direction the democratic party should take, as he heads up California's delegation at the Democratic National Convention next month.

Guests:

Ro Khanna, U.S. Congressman for California's 17th Congressional District (Silicon Valley); member of the House Oversight Committee, House Budget Committee and the House Armed Services Committee

