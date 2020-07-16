“Any forthcoming federal pandemic relief bill must include funds to support teachers, so that under-served children don't fall behind”, argues Silicon Valley congressman Ro Khanna in a recent opinion piece. We'll talk with Khanna about what strategies he thinks K-12 schools should take this fall. We'll also get his thoughts, as a former national co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns, on the direction the democratic party should take, as he heads up California's delegation at the Democratic National Convention next month.
Rep. Ro Khanna on Supporting Remote K-12 Education
at 9:00 AM
Guests:
Ro Khanna, U.S. Congressman for California's 17th Congressional District (Silicon Valley); member of the House Oversight Committee, House Budget Committee and the House Armed Services Committee
