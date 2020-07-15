A new biography about Senator Joseph McCarthy taps into recently-released transcripts of closed-door congressional hearings to shed light on the senator’s life and his 1950’s anti-communist crusade. Journalist and author Larry Tye joins us to talk about the book, “Demagogue: The Life and Long Shadow of Senator Joe McCarthy”, and to describe the parallels he sees between McCarthy and President Trump.
'Demagogue' Sheds Light on Senator Joseph McCarthy
at 9:00 AM
Owen Lattimore (L) passes Senator Joseph McCarthy after ex-Communist Louis F. Budenzho called him a member of a Communist spy cell in testimony before the House Un-American Activities Committee in Washington, 20 April 1950. (AFP/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Larry Tye, journalist and author, "DEMAGOGUE: The Life and Long Shadow of Senator Joe McCarthy"
