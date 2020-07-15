KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
'Demagogue' Sheds Light on Senator Joseph McCarthy
Marketplace
11:00 pm – 11:30 pmMarketplace

Resistance Fashion

Clothing has long been used as a tool of resistance – from the sashes of the suffragettes, to the leather jackets of the Black Power movement. Marketplace looks at the relationship between fashion, clothing and protest.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
11:00 pm – 11:30 pmMarketplace

Resistance Fashion

Clothing has long been used as a tool of resistance – from the sashes of the suffragettes, to the leather jackets of the Black Power movement. Marketplace looks at the relationship between fashion, clothing and protest.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

'Demagogue' Sheds Light on Senator Joseph McCarthy

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Owen Lattimore (L) passes Senator Joseph McCarthy after ex-Communist Louis F. Budenzho called him a member of a Communist spy cell in testimony before the House Un-American Activities Committee in Washington, 20 April 1950. (AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

A new biography about Senator Joseph McCarthy taps into recently-released transcripts of closed-door congressional hearings to shed light on the senator’s life and his 1950’s anti-communist crusade.  Journalist and author Larry Tye joins us to talk about the book, “Demagogue: The Life and Long Shadow of Senator Joe McCarthy”, and to describe the parallels he sees between McCarthy and President Trump.

Guests:

Larry Tye, journalist and author, "DEMAGOGUE: The Life and Long Shadow of Senator Joe McCarthy"

Sponsored