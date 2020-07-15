KQED is a proud member of
Soledad O'Brien on News Media's Reckoning with Racism
Forum

Soledad O'Brien on News Media's Reckoning with Racism

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Courtesy of Soledad O'Brien)

As newsrooms across the country confront issues of race and diversity, award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien says it’s a welcome “MeToo” moment for journalists of color to speak out. O'Brien detailed her own experiences in a recent op-ed for the New York Times including being called the "affirmative-action hire" by colleagues at her first job. Today, after years working at major news outlets such as NBC and CNN, she's the chief executive of her own production company and regularly uses her Twitter feed to call out poor journalism in headlines and interviews. We’ll talk to O’Brien about how newsrooms should address racism in hiring and news coverage and  get her take on the state of journalism in the Trump era.

Guests:

Soledad O'Brien, journalist and CEO, Soledad O’Brien Productions; host, “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien”; has also anchored and reported for NBC, MSNBC and CNN

