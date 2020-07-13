President Donald Trump on Friday commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and political advisor Roger Stone, who had been convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering. The next day, former special counsel Robert Mueller defended his investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign and wrote that Stone was "prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes." We'll discuss Trump's move and other national political news with KQED's Marisa Lagos.
President Trump Commutes Roger Stone's Sentence
at 9:30 AM
Roger Stone leaves courthouse after being found guilty of obstructing a congressional investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election on November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos , KQED politics correspondent and co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show
Sponsored