Latino USA
Arrested at Work

CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez was reporting live on television, covering the protests sparked after George Floyd's murder, when he was inexplicably arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol. Jimenez, who is Afro-Latino, reflects on that moment and talks about the role of his identity in his reporting.see more
Forum

President Trump Commutes Roger Stone's Sentence

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
Roger Stone leaves courthouse after being found guilty of obstructing a congressional investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election on November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Friday commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and political advisor Roger Stone, who had been convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering. The next day, former special counsel Robert Mueller defended his investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign and wrote that Stone was "prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes." We'll discuss Trump's move and other national political news with KQED's Marisa Lagos.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos , KQED politics correspondent and co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show

