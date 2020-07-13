KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Newsom Orders Release of 8,000 Inmates from State Prisons
The World
9:00 pm – 10:00 pmThe WorldEach weekday, host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories in an hour of radio that reminds us just how small our planet really is.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The World
9:00 pm – 10:00 pmThe WorldEach weekday, host Marco Werman and his team of producers bring you the world's most interesting stories in an hour of radio that reminds us just how small our planet really is.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Newsom Orders Release of 8,000 Inmates from State Prisons

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
An aerial view San Quentin State Prison on July 08, 2020 in San Quentin, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Governor Newsom announced Friday that the state will release 8,000 people incarcerated in the state's prison system, including 700 in high-risk prisons like San Quentin and Folsom. The move came as Bay Area lawmakers and activists called on Governor Newsom to step in to reduce the prison population at San Quentin, where there have been more than 1300 cases of coronavirus and  at least seven COVID-related deaths.  We’ll get the latest on the situation.

Sponsored