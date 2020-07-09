Stanford Social Psychologist on How White Allies Should Respond To Racism

Stanford Graduate School of Business professor and social psychologist Brian Lowery studies the psychology of racial privilege. Undergirding his work is the notion that although many people support the ideal of a fair and just society, they sometimes end up unconsciously reinforcing extant inequality. In a Washington Post opinion piece last month, Lowery describes some of the racism he has experienced and calls upon white Americans to engage in a proactive way to address inequality. Lowery joins us to discuss his research and why he thinks “the time for talk has passed”.

To my white friends, the time for talk has passed. Now is the time for work. - Brian Lowery in The Washington Post