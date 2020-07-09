KQED is a proud member of
Stanford Social Psychologist on How White Allies Should Respond To Racism
Forum

Stanford Social Psychologist on How White Allies Should Respond To Racism

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
Protesters march towards downtown Oakland during a Juneteenth rally and march at the Port of Oakland on June 19, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Stanford Graduate School of Business professor and social psychologist Brian Lowery studies the psychology of racial privilege.  Undergirding his work is the notion that although many people support the ideal of a fair and just society, they sometimes end up unconsciously reinforcing extant inequality.  In a Washington Post opinion piece last month, Lowery describes some of the racism he has experienced and calls upon white Americans to engage in a proactive way to address inequality.  Lowery joins us to discuss his research and why he thinks “the time for talk has passed”.

To my white friends, the time for talk has passed. Now is the time for work. - Brian Lowery in The Washington Post

Guests:

Brian Lowery, The Walter Kenneth Kilpatrick Professor of Organizational Behavior and Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, Stanford Graduate School of Business

