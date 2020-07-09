The Supreme Court is expected to rule on two cases Thursday concerning whether President Trump can block disclosure of his financial records and tax returns to congressional Democrats and New York state prosecutors. Trump's tax returns were a source of controversy in the 2016 election, as Democrats called on the candidate to make them public and as Trump alleged that he couldn't release them while under audit. Court watchers say that the rulings could threaten to shrink Congress's oversight authority and have significant implications for the separation of powers. We'll discuss the issues at stake.
Supreme Court Set to Rule on Trump Tax and Financial Records Cases
at 9:00 AM
Bill Christeson holds a sign outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. The court is expected to release a ruling that will determine whether President Trump can block the release of his financial records. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
Guests:
Andrea Bernstein, co-host of Trump, Inc., a podcast from WNYC and Pro Publica; author, "American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power"
Stephen Vladeck, professor, University of Texas School of Law; co-host, National Security Law podcast; supreme court analyst, CNN
