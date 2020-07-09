Supreme Court Set to Rule on Trump Tax and Financial Records Cases

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on two cases Thursday concerning whether President Trump can block disclosure of his financial records and tax returns to congressional Democrats and New York state prosecutors. Trump's tax returns were a source of controversy in the 2016 election, as Democrats called on the candidate to make them public and as Trump alleged that he couldn't release them while under audit. Court watchers say that the rulings could threaten to shrink Congress's oversight authority and have significant implications for the separation of powers. We'll discuss the issues at stake.