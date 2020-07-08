Dr. Erica Pan has been appointed the new California State Epidemiologist. She joins us to talk about her experience leading Alameda County’s coronavirus response--including clashes with Elon Musk over the opening of the Fremont Tesla factory and being targeted on social media for shelter in place mandates--and about her vision for the new job. And we’ll ask her about California counties on the coronavirus watch list, recent COVID-related deaths among San Quentin prisoners, and emerging evidence of greater airborne spread of coronavirus.
Dr. Erica Pan Appointed California State Epidemiologist
A traffic officer directs a line of vehicles at a COVID-19 testing center at Lincoln Park amid the coronavirus pandemic on July 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Erica Pan, health officer, Alameda County; appointed California State Epidemiologist and deputy director for the Center for Infectious Diseases at the California Department of Public Health
