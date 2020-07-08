KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Supreme Court Rules on Religious Freedom, Contraceptive Mandate Cases
Forum
4:00 pm – 5:00 pmForum

Trump Administration Withdraws from the World Health Organization

The Trump administration officially informed the United Nations on Tuesday that the United States is withdrawing from the World Health Organization, effective July 6, 2021. President Trump first announced that he planned to halt funding to the WHO back in April, criticizing its "China-centric" response to the coronavirus pandemic. The withdrawal comes as the United States nears 3 million reported coronavirus cases and almost 540,000 COVID-related deaths worldwide. We'll discuss what led to the United States’ decision as well as the financial and global public health implications of the withdrawal.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum
4:00 pm – 5:00 pmForum

Trump Administration Withdraws from the World Health Organization

The Trump administration officially informed the United Nations on Tuesday that the United States is withdrawing from the World Health Organization, effective July 6, 2021. President Trump first announced that he planned to halt funding to the WHO back in April, criticizing its "China-centric" response to the coronavirus pandemic. The withdrawal comes as the United States nears 3 million reported coronavirus cases and almost 540,000 COVID-related deaths worldwide. We'll discuss what led to the United States’ decision as well as the financial and global public health implications of the withdrawal.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Supreme Court Rules on Religious Freedom, Contraceptive Mandate Cases

Michael Krasny
at 9:40 AM
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

In a 7 to 2 vote, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in favor of two California churches arguing they should not have to face employment discrimination lawsuits brought by former teachers. The ruling makes it so that religious schools are exempt from most employment discrimination claims, expanding religious freedom. The Supreme Court on Wednesday also cleared the way for the Trump administration to expand exemptions for employers who have religious or moral objections to complying with Obamacare's contraceptive mandate. We talk with David Levine, professor at UC Hastings College of the Law, about these rulings and other Supreme Court decisions expected to come.

Sponsored