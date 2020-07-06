With official July 4 fireworks cancelled this year due to coronavirus, amateur displays illuminated the skies around the Bay Area Saturday night. But the illegal displays led to noise complaints -- and are being blamed for at least 100 blazes around the region. Emergency officials even took to social media to warn of fire risks. And it’s not just independence day: fireworks have been a familiar sound in many cities in recent weeks. We'll talk about the prevalence and impact of fireworks displays around the region.
Illegal July 4 Fireworks Spark Numerous Fires in Bay Area
at 9:00 AM
Fireworks explode in the sky as people gather at Father Hennepin Park during the Black 4th protest on July 4, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Guests:
Aldo Toledo, reporter, San Jose Mercury News
Sponsored