Illegal July 4 Fireworks Spark Numerous Fires in Bay Area
Forum

Illegal July 4 Fireworks Spark Numerous Fires in Bay Area

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Fireworks explode in the sky as people gather at Father Hennepin Park during the Black 4th protest on July 4, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

With official July 4 fireworks cancelled this year due to coronavirus, amateur displays illuminated the skies around the Bay Area Saturday night. But the illegal displays led to noise complaints -- and are being blamed for at least 100 blazes around the region. Emergency officials even took to social media to warn of fire risks. And it’s not just independence day:  fireworks have been a familiar sound in many cities in recent weeks. We'll talk about the prevalence and impact of fireworks displays around the region.

Guests:

Aldo Toledo, reporter, San Jose Mercury News

