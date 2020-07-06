On Thursday, the Supreme Court handed down two orders effectively making it more difficult for voters in Alabama and Texas to cast absentee ballots in this month’s primary runoff elections. Those orders came after the court made some unexpected rulings in cases involving undocumented immigrants who arrived as children, LGBTQ workers, and abortion rights in Louisiana. More rulings are still to come, including a decision on whether President Trump is required to release his tax returns to house democrats and a New York grand jury. In this hour, we’ll speak with Jessica Levinson, clinical professor of law at Loyola Law School, about the Supreme Court and the latest political news.
Jessica Levinson on Supreme Court Rulings Still to Come
at 9:00 AM
Bill Christeson holds a sign outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 30, 2020. The court is expected to release a ruling that will determine whether President Trump can block the release of his financial records. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, professor of Law at Loyola Law School; host of the new podcast, “Passing Judgement”
