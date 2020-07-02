KQED is a proud member of
New National Security Law Sparks Unrest, Confusion in Hong Kong
10:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Forum

New National Security Law Sparks Unrest, Confusion in Hong Kong

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the new national security law on July 1, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

A new China-imposed "anti-protest" law has already led to arrests in Hong Kong and has residents on edge over further erosion of freedom in the semiautonomous territory.  We'll hear about the new law, why it has activists worried, and why China is dismissing those concerns.

Guests:

Victor Shih, Chair in China and Pacific Relations, University of California, San Diego

Yaqiu Wang, China researcher, Human Rights Watch

