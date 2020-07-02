As coronavirus cases continue rising in California, colleges and universities across the state are assessing how best to operate for the fall semester. Some, such as the California State University system, are completely transitioning to remote learning. Others, such as the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Southern California, are looking to combine both online and in-person classes. These changes have left students with some difficult choices: Continue school under these conditions or withdraw for the semester? Return to campus or stay home? In this hour, well hear from students, schools, and health officials about what college campuses could look like this fall.
Students Question Whether College During Pandemic Is Worth The Cost
at 10:00 AM
A student wears a facemask at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, California on March 11, 2020. USC will reopen for fall semester with online and in-person classes, more distancing in dorms. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Kairav Sharma, student, University of California, Berkeley
Anemona Hartocollis, higher education reporter, The New York Times
Devin Jopp, CEO, American College Health Association
Tanaya Sardesai, student, Pomona College
Lizette Navarette, vice president, Community College League of California
Sponsored