Students Question Whether College During Pandemic Is Worth The Cost

As coronavirus cases continue rising in California, colleges and universities across the state are assessing how best to operate for the fall semester. Some, such as the California State University system, are completely transitioning to remote learning. Others, such as the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Southern California, are looking to combine both online and in-person classes. These changes have left students with some difficult choices: Continue school under these conditions or withdraw for the semester? Return to campus or stay home? In this hour, well hear from students, schools, and health officials about what college campuses could look like this fall.