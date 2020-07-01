Schools Grapple With When, How to Reopen to Students

Santa Clara County released guidelines Tuesday for reopening schools for in-person classes, but county school officials say districts should have a remote learning backup plan in case coronavirus conditions worsen. As schools grapple with whether to fully reopen during the pandemic, pediatricians this week weighed in with a strong recommendation for having students physically present in schools. The American Academy of Pediatrics says continuing remote learning will increase social isolation, cause further learning loss and exacerbate inequalities. Forum will discuss the conditions for schools to reopen and we want to hear from you. Are you a student, parent or teacher? Are you ready for the schools to reopen?