Coronavirus Cases Surge in California -- Now What?

Three months into shelter-in-place restrictions, California had contained the spread of the coronavirus. Now heading into July, infection rates and hospitalizations have ticked up to more than 225,000 cases statewide -- nearly doubling in just one month. Experts say Memorial Day weekend marks a turning point when more people resumed going to work, socializing and patronizing businesses. Health professionals expected some of the recent surge as more tests became available. Still, some of the increase happened because people are engaging in more high-risk activities and not taking sufficient precautions such as wearing masks. We discuss what is driving the current surge of coronavirus cases in California and how to regain control of the pandemic.