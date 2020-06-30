Reddit and Other Social Media Platforms Remove Hate Speech As Advertisers Pull Ads

Several social media platforms have removed hate speech and calls to violence from their platforms in recent weeks. Reddit made headlines this week for eliminating a channel dedicated to President Donald Trump among about 2,000 others that the site said violated its rules against hate speech. Meanwhile, Facebook has come under sharp criticism for not removing hateful posts from Trump and has lost several major advertisers. Starbucks Corp. said Sunday it would halt all social media ad spending to stop the spread of hate speech. We discuss the role of hate speech on social media and the responsibility of platforms to police it.