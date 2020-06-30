KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Reddit and Other Social Media Platforms Remove Hate Speech As Advertisers Pull Ads
PBS NewsHour
10:00 pm – 11:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
10:00 pm – 11:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Reddit and Other Social Media Platforms Remove Hate Speech As Advertisers Pull Ads

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently resigned from the company's board to fill his spot with a Black member. The company removed 2,000 subgroups this week that promoted hate and violence.  (Jerod Harris/Getty Images )

Several social media platforms have removed hate speech and calls to violence from their platforms in recent weeks. Reddit made headlines this week for eliminating a channel dedicated to President Donald Trump among about 2,000 others that the site said violated its rules against hate speech. Meanwhile, Facebook has come under sharp criticism for not removing hateful posts from Trump and has lost several major advertisers. Starbucks Corp. said Sunday it would halt all social media ad spending to stop the spread of hate speech. We discuss the role of hate speech on social media and the responsibility of platforms to police it.

Guests:

Rachael Myrow, senior editor, Silicon Valley News Desk, KQED

Mike Isaac, technology reporter, New York Times

Sponsored