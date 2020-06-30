KQED is a proud member of
Eddie Glaude Jr. on James Baldwin and America's Opportunity to 'Begin Again'
Forum

Eddie Glaude Jr. on James Baldwin and America's Opportunity to 'Begin Again'

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Eddie Glaude, Jr.'s new book is "Begin Again: James Baldwin's America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own." (Sameer A. Khan)

In his work and life, writer James Baldwin often balanced between feelings of despair and faith that the U.S. could be better and become a truly multiracial democracy. It was Baldwin's ability to balance faith and despair as well as love and rage that fascinated Princeton University professor of African American Studies Eddie Glaude Jr. and prompted his new book, "Begin Again: James Baldwin's America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own." We'll discuss the book, Baldwin, and the current "moral reckoning" Glaude sees upon us.

Hear Eddie Glaude Jr. on KQED's Truth Be Told podcast earlier this month.

Guests:

Eddie Glaude Jr., professor and chair of the Department of African American Studies, Princeton University; author, "Begin Again: James Baldwin's America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own"

