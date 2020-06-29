As the coronavirus pandemic persists, over 6 million workers have filed for unemployment in California. And despite the EDD - California s unemployment agency - awarding $24 billion in benefits since mid-March, many applicants have experienced long waiting periods and some have received no benefits at all. This week, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle criticized the EDD, calling for an audit of the agency and for Gov. Gavin Newsom to intervene. In this segment, we discuss how California is handling the record amount of unemployment claims and take your questions on the issue.
As Job Losses Continue, Lawmakers Criticize California’s Unemployment Agency
at 9:00 AM
In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Carole Vigne, senior staff attorney, Legal Aid at Work
David Chiu, represents District 17, California State Assembly
