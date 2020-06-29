As Job Losses Continue, Lawmakers Criticize California’s Unemployment Agency

As the coronavirus pandemic persists, over 6 million workers have filed for unemployment in California. And despite the EDD - California s unemployment agency - awarding $24 billion in benefits since mid-March, many applicants have experienced long waiting periods and some have received no benefits at all. This week, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle criticized the EDD, calling for an audit of the agency and for Gov. Gavin Newsom to intervene. In this segment, we discuss how California is handling the record amount of unemployment claims and take your questions on the issue.