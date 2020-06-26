KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
The Atlantic's Alexis Madrigal on U.S. COVID-19 Case Surge
All Things Considered
11:30 pm – 1:30 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
11:30 pm – 1:30 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

The Atlantic's Alexis Madrigal on U.S. COVID-19 Case Surge

Mina Kim
at 9:30 AM
A sign announces that a restaurant is "safely open" in Los Angeles, California on June 24, 2020 amid a record rise in coronavirus cases across the state.  (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The United States has reported more positive coronavirus cases in the past week than at any other time since the pandemic began.  In their new article " A Devastating New Stage of the Pandemic”, Atlantic staff writers Alexis Madrigal and Robinson Meyer report on what’s happening with the “second surge” that is now buffeting places like Arizona and Texas.  Madrigal joins us to talk about his  analysis, why the White House explanation that more testing is the reason for the uptick in cases is insufficient, and what needs to be done to quell the surge.

Guests:

Alexis Madrigal, staff writer, The Atlantic

Sponsored