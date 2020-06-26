The Atlantic's Alexis Madrigal on U.S. COVID-19 Case Surge

The United States has reported more positive coronavirus cases in the past week than at any other time since the pandemic began. In their new article " A Devastating New Stage of the Pandemic”, Atlantic staff writers Alexis Madrigal and Robinson Meyer report on what’s happening with the “second surge” that is now buffeting places like Arizona and Texas. Madrigal joins us to talk about his analysis, why the White House explanation that more testing is the reason for the uptick in cases is insufficient, and what needs to be done to quell the surge.