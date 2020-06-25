KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in California Rise 69%
All Things Considered
11:30 pm – 1:30 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
11:30 pm – 1:30 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in California Rise 69%

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
A pedestrian walks by a retail store that has reopened on June 16, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California reported 7,149 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, shattering its single-day record. Santa Clara County reported the highest number of cases in the past two months. Experts say that some of the rise in cases can be attributed to an increase in testing, but they warn that testing alone is not responsible for the surge. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who last week mandated Californians  wear masks in public places, is also urging residents to use precautions like hand-washing and social distancing, and he warned that the state could reinstate more stringent restrictions. In this hour, we’ll hear from experts about what is causing the spike and what we should do to prevent further spread.

Guests:

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease specialist, UCSF Medical Center

Lesley McClurg, science reporter, KQED

Sponsored