Pride marks its 50th anniversary this weekend, and although the events are virtual, the celebrations continue. We'll reflect on Pride's history and talk about the programs, discussions and performances on offer this week in the Bay Area and beyond. And as protests sparked by George Floyd's killing continue, we'll explore how the fights for racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights inform and support each other.
Pride Readies for 50th Anniversary Celebrations, Amid Protests and Pandemic
at 10:00 AM
People participate in the San Francisco Pride parade in San Francisco, California on June 25, 2017. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Carlos Uribe, co-chair, Oakland Pride
Joe Hawkins, CEO and co-founder, Oakland LGBTQ Community Center
Carolyn Wysinger, board president, San Francisco Pride
Fernando Zweifach Lopez, executive director, San Diego Pride
