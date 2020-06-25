KQED is a proud member of
Pride Readies for 50th Anniversary Celebrations, Amid Protests and Pandemic
All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Forum

Pride Readies for 50th Anniversary Celebrations, Amid Protests and Pandemic

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
People participate in the San Francisco Pride parade in San Francisco, California on June 25, 2017. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Pride marks its 50th anniversary this weekend, and although the events are virtual, the celebrations continue. We'll reflect on Pride's history and talk about the programs, discussions and performances on offer this week in the Bay Area and beyond. And as protests sparked by George Floyd's killing continue, we'll explore how the fights for racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights inform and support each other.

Guests:

Carlos Uribe, co-chair, Oakland Pride

Joe Hawkins, CEO and co-founder, Oakland LGBTQ Community Center

Carolyn Wysinger, board president, San Francisco Pride

Fernando Zweifach Lopez, executive director, San Diego Pride

