KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Robert Costa on the Latest National Political News
PBS NewsHour
10:00 pm – 11:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
10:00 pm – 11:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Robert Costa on the Latest National Political News

jweiss
at 9:00 AM
Robert Costa (Photo Credit: Jordan Lawrence)

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn -- who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI -- had his case dismissed on Wednesday by a federal appeals court. The same day, Senate Democrats blocked debate on a Republican-proposed police reform bill, arguing it didn’t go far enough in addressing racial inequality. This comes as the federal government struggles to contain the coronavirus and the 2020 election season intensifies. In this hour, we talk with Robert Costa, national political reporter at The Washington Post and host of PBS’ Washington Week about the latest national political news.

Guests:

Robert Costa, national political reporter, The Washington Post; host, Washington Week on PBS

Sponsored