President Trump Monday suspended a number of immigration visa programs affecting tech workers and students, among others. The White House says the move will help get Americans back to work, as the economy continues to reel from 40 million virus-related job losses. But critics say freezing the visas is an election-year political move that will hurt US businesses, particularly in Silicon Valley. We’ll get the details.
Visa Programs Suspended by Trump Administration
at 9:00 AM
(alexskopje / iStock)
Guests:
Rachael Myrow, senior editor, KQED's Silicon Valley News Desk
Daniel Costa, director of immigration law and policy research, Economic Policy Institute
Kalpana Peddibhotla, attorney, Matthews & Peddibhotla PC
