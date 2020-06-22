In his new book, “Which Country Has the World’s Best Health Care?”, bioethicist Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel profiles and compares eleven countries’ health care systems to figure out which one works best. When considering health care reforms in the U.S., Emanuel believes they should emphasize primary care and is in favor of calls for universal coverage. Emanuel, who is a member of Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, has also been critical of President Trump’s handling of the pandemic. In this hour, we’ll talk to Emanuel about the book and get his take on the latest coronavirus news.
Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel on Coronavirus and 'Which Country Has the World’s Best Health Care'
at 9:00 AM
Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel speaks onstage at the Klick Health Ideas Exchange on June 15, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Klick Health)
Guests:
Ezekiel Emanuel, author, "Which Country Has the World's Best Health Care?"; professor of medical ethics and health policy and vice provost of global initiatives, University of Pennsylvania
Sponsored