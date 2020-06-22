KQED is a proud member of
Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel on Coronavirus and 'Which Country Has the World’s Best Health Care'
The Takeaway
8:00 pm – 9:00 pmThe Takeaway

Black Wall Street

In 1921, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was the site of one of the worst race massacres to occur in the U.S. The Takeaway examines the events that took place 99 years ago, which killed as many as 300 people, mostly African American, and destroyed the Greenwood District known as Black Wall Street. The show looks at how the Black community rebuilt Greenwood and at race relations in Tulsa today, specifically between the community and the police department. see more
Forum

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel on Coronavirus and 'Which Country Has the World’s Best Health Care'

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel speaks onstage at the Klick Health Ideas Exchange on June 15, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Klick Health)

In his new book, “Which Country Has the World’s Best Health Care?”, bioethicist Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel profiles and compares eleven countries’ health care systems to figure out which one works best. When considering health care reforms in the U.S., Emanuel believes they should emphasize primary care and is in favor of calls for universal coverage. Emanuel, who is a member of Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, has also been critical of President Trump’s handling of the pandemic. In this hour, we’ll talk to Emanuel about the book and get his take on the latest coronavirus news.

Guests:

Ezekiel Emanuel, author, "Which Country Has the World's Best Health Care?"; professor of medical ethics and health policy and vice provost of global initiatives, University of Pennsylvania

