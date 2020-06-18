KQED is a proud member of
Participants Anxiously Await Supreme Court Ruling on DACA
All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Forum

Participants Anxiously Await Supreme Court Ruling on DACA

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) demonstrators stand outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 15, 2020. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

For the past eight years, around 800,000 people have participated in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, working in what are now deemed essential jobs: helping feed the nation, caring for coronavirus patients, and serving in the military.  The program allows immigrants who arrived in the country as children -- but don’t have permanent legal status or a path to legal status -- to receive protection from deportation and permission to work. But the Obama-era program has been in limbo since 2017, when President Donald Trump announced he was ending the program and called it illegal. The Supreme Court of the United State is expected to issue a long-awaited ruling on the legality of DACA any day, potentially upending the lives of hundreds of thousands of immigrants. We discuss the program and what could happen next depending on the court’s ruling.

Guests:

Tyche Hendricks, senior editor covering immigration, KQED

