Forum

Fort Bragg, Named After a Confederate General, Debates Name Change

Michael Krasny
at 10:30 AM
 (Ellin Beltz)

As tributes to the Confederacy continue to fall in cities across the country, the city of Fort Bragg in Northern California, named for a Confederate general, is considering a name change. Those in favor of the change say the name is offensive and celebrates a racist history. Opponents argue that history is important, good or bad, and shouldn't be erased. Efforts to rename Fort Bragg gained little traction in the past, but the city council plans to hear public comment on the issue next week. We discuss the debate around Fort Bragg and other controversies surrounding historic names.

Guests:

Will Lee, mayor, Fort Bragg

Robin Epley, editor, Fort Bragg Advocate-News and Mendocino Beacon

Bob Bushansky, Fort Bragg resident

