Federal authorities on Tuesday charged an Air Force sergeant with murdering a federal officer during an anti-police brutality protest in Oakland in late May. The FBI says Steven Carrillo is linked with the extremist group "Boogaloo Bois", which believes in inciting a second civil war to overthrow the government. Carrillo has also been charged with 19 felony counts for a violent ambush on police earlier this month in the Santa Cruz mountains that left a sheriff’s deputy dead. We’ll discuss the cases and the extremist ideology of boogaloo.
Right Wing Extremist Charged with Murder of Federal Officer at Oakland Protest
at 10:00 AM
A member of the far-right militia, Boogaloo Bois, walks next to protestors demonstrating outside Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Metro Division 2 just outside of downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 29, 2020. (LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Cassie Miller, senior research analyst, Southern Poverty Law Center
