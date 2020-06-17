Right Wing Extremist Charged with Murder of Federal Officer at Oakland Protest

Federal authorities on Tuesday charged an Air Force sergeant with murdering a federal officer during an anti-police brutality protest in Oakland in late May. The FBI says Steven Carrillo is linked with the extremist group "Boogaloo Bois", which believes in inciting a second civil war to overthrow the government. Carrillo has also been charged with 19 felony counts for a violent ambush on police earlier this month in the Santa Cruz mountains that left a sheriff’s deputy dead. We’ll discuss the cases and the extremist ideology of boogaloo.