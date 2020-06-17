KQED is a proud member of
Rep. Jackie Speier on Black Lives Matter Protests, Federal Coronavirus Response
Forum

Rep. Jackie Speier on Black Lives Matter Protests, Federal Coronavirus Response

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) speaks to a member of the media after a news conference December 12, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Representative Jackie Speier recently introduced legislation to protect whistleblowers who expose fraud, waste, or abuse in the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Speier joins us to talk about her new legislation, the lack of progress in fighting sexual assault in the military, and how the Black Lives Matter protests can spur lasting change in America.

Guests:

Jackie Speier, U.S. congresswoman, California's 14th Congressional District

