US Supreme Court Rules Gay and Transgender Workers Are Protected Under the Civil Rights Act
Forum
Forum

Stockton Mayor Tubbs on Police Accountability and Guaranteed Income During a Pandemic

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs made headlines in early 2019 when the city began giving $500 each month to 125 randomly selected individuals. The mayor has said that the trial program – which was recently extended through next year – is an important tool to help residents overcome poverty and disastrous events. As San Joaquin County sees the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began, we'll hear how Stockton is faring. We'll also get the mayor’s thoughts on how to combat police brutality.see more
Forum

US Supreme Court Rules Gay and Transgender Workers Are Protected Under the Civil Rights Act

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
 (MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

In a 6-3 decision today the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that gay and transgender workers are protected under the Civil Rights Act. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion in the ruling over a section of the Civil Rights Act that bars employment discrimination against race, religion, national origin and sex. At question was the definition of “sex” -- and whether it applied to millions of gay and transgender workers. We'll discuss the historic ruling.

Guests:

Shannon Minter, lead attorney, National Center for Lesbian Rights

Margaret Russell , professor of law, Santa Clara University School of Law

