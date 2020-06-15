In a 6-3 decision today the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that gay and transgender workers are protected under the Civil Rights Act. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion in the ruling over a section of the Civil Rights Act that bars employment discrimination against race, religion, national origin and sex. At question was the definition of “sex” -- and whether it applied to millions of gay and transgender workers. We'll discuss the historic ruling.
US Supreme Court Rules Gay and Transgender Workers Are Protected Under the Civil Rights Act
at 9:00 AM
(MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Shannon Minter, lead attorney, National Center for Lesbian Rights
Margaret Russell , professor of law, Santa Clara University School of Law
