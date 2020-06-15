In the absence of clear direction from the federal government on coronavirus, state and local officials were forced to chart their own course in handling the crisis. A new report by Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting examines the early decisions that were made in two states: California and Florida. We'll talk with two reporters on the piece, KQED's Marisa Lagos and Caiti Switalski of WLRN in Miami.
Coronavirus: A Tale Of Two States
at 9:00 AM
Mayor London Breed speaks at a press conference at City Hall about the first two confirmed novel coronaviruses (COVID-19) cases in San Francisco on Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, Politics correspondent, KQED. Co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show
Caiti Switalski , reporter, WLRN, South Florida's NPR station
Sponsored