Coronavirus: A Tale Of Two States
TED Radio Hour
10:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Ingrained Injustice

As protests for racial justice continue, many are asking how racism became so embedded in our lives. TED's Whitney Pennington Rodgers guides us through talks that offer part of the answer.see more
Forum

Coronavirus: A Tale Of Two States

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Mayor London Breed speaks at a press conference at City Hall about the first two confirmed novel coronaviruses (COVID-19) cases in San Francisco on Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

In the absence of clear direction from the federal government on coronavirus, state and local officials were forced to chart their own course in handling the crisis. A new report by Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting examines the early decisions that were made in two states: California and Florida. We'll talk with two reporters on the piece, KQED's Marisa Lagos and Caiti Switalski of WLRN in Miami.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, Politics correspondent, KQED. Co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show

Caiti Switalski , reporter, WLRN, South Florida's NPR station

