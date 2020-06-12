KQED is a proud member of
Joining a “Social Bubble” to Help Ride Out Quarantine With Friends
All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Forum

Joining a “Social Bubble” to Help Ride Out Quarantine With Friends

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: In an aerial view by drone, new social distancing circles are shown at Dolores Park on May 20, 2020 in San Francisco, California. The move follows similar efforts by other parks in cities around the world in an effort to get back to some semblance of normalcy.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Alameda County has expanded its shelter-in-place order to allow “social bubbles”.  That lets up to 12 people from different households get together and socialize, though still at a distance and outside. But, you can only belong to one bubble and choosing who you agree to isolate with can be awkward.  We’ll talk about the new rule and the challenges of navigating who to bring in and who to leave out of your bubble.  We want to hear from you.  How are you socializing during social distancing?

Guests:

Dr. Erica Pan, health officer, Alameda County

Mia Birdsong, author, "How We Show Up: Reclaiming Family, Friendship, and Community"

Christina Cauterucci, staff writer, Slate

