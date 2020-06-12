Joining a “Social Bubble” to Help Ride Out Quarantine With Friends

Alameda County has expanded its shelter-in-place order to allow “social bubbles”. That lets up to 12 people from different households get together and socialize, though still at a distance and outside. But, you can only belong to one bubble and choosing who you agree to isolate with can be awkward. We’ll talk about the new rule and the challenges of navigating who to bring in and who to leave out of your bubble. We want to hear from you. How are you socializing during social distancing?