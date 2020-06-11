KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Federal Reserve Projects Longterm Unemployment From Coronavirus Crisis
All Things Considered
11:30 pm – 1:30 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
11:30 pm – 1:30 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Federal Reserve Projects Longterm Unemployment From Coronavirus Crisis

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020. ((OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images))

Even as California businesses are starting to reopen, economists warn that the worst could be yet to come as far unemployment. The extra $600 per week benefit that some unemployed workers received will be ending this month? and prospects for hiring are bleak as many large companies continue shedding workers. The monthly jobless rate dropped to 13.3 percent from 14.7, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released last Friday.  But a temporary drop may not signal that the economy is on the upswing just yet, economists said. Also, policy makers are looking at how to reverse the more severe unemployment rates among Blacks and other minority groups. In this hour of Forum, we discuss unemployment and what could lie ahead for workers.

Guests:

Jed Kolko, chief economist, Indeed

Stephen Levy, director and senior economist, Center for Continuing Study of the California Economy

Sponsored