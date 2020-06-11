Federal Reserve Projects Longterm Unemployment From Coronavirus Crisis

Even as California businesses are starting to reopen, economists warn that the worst could be yet to come as far unemployment. The extra $600 per week benefit that some unemployed workers received will be ending this month? and prospects for hiring are bleak as many large companies continue shedding workers. The monthly jobless rate dropped to 13.3 percent from 14.7, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released last Friday. But a temporary drop may not signal that the economy is on the upswing just yet, economists said. Also, policy makers are looking at how to reverse the more severe unemployment rates among Blacks and other minority groups. In this hour of Forum, we discuss unemployment and what could lie ahead for workers.