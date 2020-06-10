Your Questions on Reopening and the Latest Covid-19 Science

Outdoor dining. Daycare Centers. Movie Theaters. Every day, officials are announcing new areas of the economy that can start opening for business. But at the same time, likely in part because testing is much more readily available, coronavirus cases are rising sharply in some communities. Coming up on Forum, we’ll take your questions on reopening the Bay Area and the latest science on Covid-19. And we’ll look at the World Health Organization’s muddled message this week on transmission of the virus by people without symptoms.