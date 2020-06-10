Outdoor dining. Daycare Centers. Movie Theaters. Every day, officials are announcing new areas of the economy that can start opening for business. But at the same time, likely in part because testing is much more readily available, coronavirus cases are rising sharply in some communities. Coming up on Forum, we’ll take your questions on reopening the Bay Area and the latest science on Covid-19. And we’ll look at the World Health Organization’s muddled message this week on transmission of the virus by people without symptoms.
Your Questions on Reopening and the Latest Covid-19 Science
at 9:00 AM
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA: People sit on the beach at Baker Beach on May 26, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Beaches across the state have seen large crowds as they have started to slowly reopen with rules in place such as maintaining social distancing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Lesley McClurg, science reporter, KQED
Dr. Robert Wachter, professor and chair in the Department of Medicine at UCSF; author of "The Digital Doctor: Hope, Hype and Harm at the Dawn of Medicine's Computer Age"
