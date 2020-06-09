KQED is a proud member of
California Schools Brace for Big Changes to Reopen This Fall
Forum
4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Rev William Barber Says 'We Are Called to Be a Movement'

Rev. William Barber believes that the country “will not be the same after this pandemic and after this season of mass non-violent protest. We cannot be the same.” And Barber — who revived and co-chairs the Poor People’s Campaign, one of Martin Luther King Jr.’s last projects — is working to ensure transformative change is made in the U.S. through a “Moral Agenda” that advances pro-labor, anti-poverty and anti-racist policies. Rev. Barber joins Forum to talk about the protests against police violence, his campaign to fight poverty and his new book “We Are Called to Be a Movement.”see more
California Schools Brace for Big Changes to Reopen This Fall

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Students at Claude Debussy college in Angers, western France, on May 18, 2020 after France eased lockdown measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

California schools will look very different this fall. Under new guidelines released Monday by California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, schools may require masks, temperature checks, social distancing, staggered schedules, outdoor classes and continued remote learning. The state did not issue mandates, however, leaving individual districts to decide their own procedures. Forum dives into the challenges schools, teachers, students and parents will face in reopening schools safely during a pandemic.

Guests:

Julia McEvoy, Senior Editor, KQED News

Dan Cooper, Professor of Pediatrics and Associate Vice Chancellor for Clinical & Translational Research, UC Irvine

Karen Monroe, Superintendent of Schools, Alameda County

Sponsored