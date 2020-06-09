California schools will look very different this fall. Under new guidelines released Monday by California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond, schools may require masks, temperature checks, social distancing, staggered schedules, outdoor classes and continued remote learning. The state did not issue mandates, however, leaving individual districts to decide their own procedures. Forum dives into the challenges schools, teachers, students and parents will face in reopening schools safely during a pandemic.
California Schools Brace for Big Changes to Reopen This Fall
at 10:00 AM
Students at Claude Debussy college in Angers, western France, on May 18, 2020 after France eased lockdown measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Julia McEvoy, Senior Editor, KQED News
Dan Cooper, Professor of Pediatrics and Associate Vice Chancellor for Clinical & Translational Research, UC Irvine
Karen Monroe, Superintendent of Schools, Alameda County
Sponsored