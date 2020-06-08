KQED is a proud member of
Hidden Brain
3:00 am – 4:00 amHidden Brain

Justifying the Means

When we are asked to make a moral choice, many of us imagine it involves listening to our hearts. To that, philosopher Peter Singer says, "nonsense." Singer believes there are no moral absolutes, and that logic and calculation are better guides to moral behavior than feelings and intuitions. Hidden Brain talks with Singer about why this approach is so hard to put into practice, and looks at the hard moral choices presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.see more
Forum

Protests Continue Across Bay Area, Shut Down Golden Gate Bridge

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Ashley Williams and Dujuanna Archable stand during a protest against police violence at 14th and Broadway in Oakland on June 3, 2020.

 Demonstrators marched across the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday, filling the whole length of the span and closing it to cars. The was just one of the many actions across the Bay Area over the weekend held to protest police violence. We talk with KQED's Queena Kim about the weekend's demonstrations and other recent news.   We'll also check in with Derrick Sanderlin, who trains San Jose police on how to avoid bias --  and who was seriously injured by a rubber bullet at a recent protest.

Guests:

Queena Kim, senior editor, weekends, KQED News

Derrick Sanderin, community organizer

