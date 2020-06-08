Protests Continue Across Bay Area, Shut Down Golden Gate Bridge

Demonstrators marched across the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday, filling the whole length of the span and closing it to cars. The was just one of the many actions across the Bay Area over the weekend held to protest police violence. We talk with KQED's Queena Kim about the weekend's demonstrations and other recent news. We'll also check in with Derrick Sanderlin, who trains San Jose police on how to avoid bias -- and who was seriously injured by a rubber bullet at a recent protest.