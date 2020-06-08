Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist George Will left the Republican Party in 2016 to protest the nomination of Donald Trump as the GOP’s presidential candidate. In a recent column, Will goes a step further, calling for the defeat of President Trump and the Republican Senate majority in November. The long-time conservative thought leader joins us to talk about the presidential election and why he’s denouncing Trump now more than ever.
Columnist George Will Hopes Election Will Remove Trump and his ‘Congressional Enablers’
at 9:30 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House June 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Guests:
George Will, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist, The Washington Post; author, "The Conservative Sensibility"
