KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Columnist George Will Hopes Election Will Remove Trump and his ‘Congressional Enablers’
PBS NewsHour
10:00 pm – 11:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
10:00 pm – 11:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Columnist George Will Hopes Election Will Remove Trump and his ‘Congressional Enablers’

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House June 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist George Will left the Republican Party in 2016 to protest the nomination of Donald Trump as the GOP’s presidential candidate. In a recent column, Will goes a step further, calling for the defeat of President Trump and the Republican Senate majority in November. The long-time conservative thought leader joins us to talk about the presidential election and why he’s denouncing Trump now more than ever.

Guests:

George Will, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist, The Washington Post; author, "The Conservative Sensibility"

Sponsored