When Social Movements Meet Consumer Culture
All Things Considered

Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.
Forum

When Social Movements Meet Consumer Culture

Mina Kim
at 9:30 AM
A hair brand's billboard was spray painted with the phrase "Black Lives Matter!" in Los Angeles. The brand's owner, Jen Atkin, came out in support of the addition to the company's ad. (Jen Atkin via Instagram)

As protests continue across the country, many companies and public figures have released statements on social media to speak out against racism and police brutality and express solidarity with protestors -- to a mixed response. Some of those statements don’t necessarily align with corporate policies or previous behavior. Critics are labeling these acts “performative allyship” and calling on companies to take action by donating to anti-racism causes instead. We’ll look at the idea of “solidarity” on social media and in our consumer culture.

Guests:

E. Alex Jung, senior writer, New York Magazine

Rebecca Jennings, reporter on internet and pop culture, The Goods at Vox

