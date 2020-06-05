KQED is a proud member of
The Role of Cross-Racial Solidarity in a Time of Protest
All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Forum

The Role of Cross-Racial Solidarity in a Time of Protest

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Demonstrators gather at the Embarcadero after a march from San Francisco City Hall on Sunday May 31, 2020 to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

During this time of civil unrest in America, many people are calling for dismantling racism. Much of the conversation frames the conflict as between a black minority and a white majority. The current uprising is sparking conversations about how other groups of color can show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Part of that work, experts say, involves confronting division and anti blackness much more broadly. In this hour, we explore what cross-racial solidarity means in America.

Guests:

Julio Ricardo Varela, co-host, Futuro Media's "In The Thick" podcast, and founder of Latino Rebels

Jose Antonio Vargas, journalist, activist and author of, "Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen"

Zahra Billoo, executive director, The Council on American-Islamic Relations San Francisco Bay Area

Eric Ward, executive director, Western States Center, an advocacy organization focused on strengthening an inclusive democracy

