Forum

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Protests, Politics, and the Pandemic

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Candace Alsalloom, one of the hundreds who turned out for Friday night's Oakland protest over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

When California Governor Gavin Newsom offered to deploy National Guard troops to San Jose this week, Mayor Sam Liccardo declined. We feel very strongly that it is really important for civilian police to be policing, Liccardo said at a city council meeting Tuesday. Mayor Liccardo joins us to talk about that decision, the protests, and the ongoing challenge of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests:

Sam Liccardo, mayor, City of San Jose

