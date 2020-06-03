KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Columnist Otis Taylor Jr. Says We Need Better Conversations About Race
PBS NewsHour
10:00 pm – 11:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
10:00 pm – 11:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Columnist Otis Taylor Jr. Says We Need Better Conversations About Race

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
People participate in a protest sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020 in Oakland, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In his column for the San Francisco Chronicle this week, Otis Taylor Jr. calls for more open conversations about race in America in the wake of protests over the killing of George Floyd. He writes that "racism, like the coronavirus, isn’t going to simply magically disappear." Taylor joins Forum to talk about the Bay Area's protests and share his thoughts on confronting racism in the U.S.

Guests:

Otis Taylor, Jr., East Bay columnist, San Francisco Chronicle

Sponsored