In his column for the San Francisco Chronicle this week, Otis Taylor Jr. calls for more open conversations about race in America in the wake of protests over the killing of George Floyd. He writes that "racism, like the coronavirus, isn’t going to simply magically disappear." Taylor joins Forum to talk about the Bay Area's protests and share his thoughts on confronting racism in the U.S.
Columnist Otis Taylor Jr. Says We Need Better Conversations About Race
at 9:00 AM
People participate in a protest sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Otis Taylor, Jr., East Bay columnist, San Francisco Chronicle
