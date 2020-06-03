KQED is a proud member of
Staying Safe While Protesting in a Pandemic
Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.
Staying Safe While Protesting in a Pandemic

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - Demonstrators hold signs in front of California Highway Patrol officers during a protest sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

As thousands of people take to the streets across America to protest police brutality, infectious disease experts warn that the nation could see an increase in coronavirus cases.  Yelling and chanting expel more of the airborne droplets that can spread the disease. Also, it’s unclear how tear gas affects the virus. We talk about the likelihood of catching the novel coronavirus at a protest and how to avoid infection.

Guests:

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chief of infectious disease and porofessor of pediatrics, Stanford University - Lucille Packard Children's Hospital

Lakshmi Sarah, reporter, KQED

