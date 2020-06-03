As thousands of people take to the streets across America to protest police brutality, infectious disease experts warn that the nation could see an increase in coronavirus cases. Yelling and chanting expel more of the airborne droplets that can spread the disease. Also, it’s unclear how tear gas affects the virus. We talk about the likelihood of catching the novel coronavirus at a protest and how to avoid infection.
Staying Safe While Protesting in a Pandemic
at 9:30 AM
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - Demonstrators hold signs in front of California Highway Patrol officers during a protest sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, chief of infectious disease and porofessor of pediatrics, Stanford University - Lucille Packard Children's Hospital
Lakshmi Sarah, reporter, KQED
Sponsored