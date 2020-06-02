KQED is a proud member of
Assessing Police Behavior in Light of George Floyd Killing and Protests
Forum

Assessing Police Behavior in Light of George Floyd Killing and Protests

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Activists In Oakland Protest Police Brutality In Death Of George Floyd (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis focused the nation’s attention, once again, on police brutality. Now, as cities across the country erupt in protest over Floyd’s killing, attention also turns to how police are handling those protests -- from reported police attacks on protesters and journalists to police taking a knee in solidarity with demonstrators. Forum checks in with KQED criminal justice reporters about how these issues have been playing out in California.

Guests:

Alex Emslie, reporter, KQED News

Sukey Lewis, reporter, KQED News

