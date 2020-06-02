The killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis focused the nation’s attention, once again, on police brutality. Now, as cities across the country erupt in protest over Floyd’s killing, attention also turns to how police are handling those protests -- from reported police attacks on protesters and journalists to police taking a knee in solidarity with demonstrators. Forum checks in with KQED criminal justice reporters about how these issues have been playing out in California.
Assessing Police Behavior in Light of George Floyd Killing and Protests
at 10:00 AM
Activists In Oakland Protest Police Brutality In Death Of George Floyd (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Alex Emslie, reporter, KQED News
Sukey Lewis, reporter, KQED News
