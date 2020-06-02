Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Alicia Garza on Protests, Police Violence, and Election 2020

Two days after George Floyd’s killing, Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza wrote that a lot of people were suddenly asking her what they could do about police violence. Her answer: There are no easy answers. “There is not *one* easy thing you can do right now to make you or anyone else feel better about the fact that this country allows black people to be hunted and killed like animals,” she tweeted. But she did urge people to join the hard work of political and community organizing to bring about real systemic change. That’s exactly what Garza is focused on as head of Black Futures Lab, an organization she founded in 2018. She joins us to talk about her work.