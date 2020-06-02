Facebook Employees Stage Virtual Protest Against Company's Stance on Trump Posts

Dozens of Facebook employees joined a virtual walkout Monday to protest CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision not to remove an incendiary post by President Trump. Posting in the wake of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police, Trump wrote "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." In a statement Friday, Zuckerberg said the post did not violate company policy. Meanwhile, Twitter attached a label to the same post, warning that it glorified violence. We'll talk about how the two social media companies are handling the president's rhetoric on their platforms.