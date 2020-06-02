Coronavirus Pandemic Rattles Bay Area Rental Housing Market

June 1 marks the end of protection from eviction for many renters in the Bay Area. The coronavirus pandemic is making some renters more vulnerable to losing their homes after nearly three months of shelter-in-place orders. Some tenants have kept up their payments thanks to government relief programs or even charging rent on their credit cards. At the same, apartment listing website Zumper reports that rents plummeted in May in some Bay Area cities such as San Francisco and Mountain View. We discuss how the pandemic is rattling the rental market.