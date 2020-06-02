KQED is a proud member of
Coronavirus Pandemic Rattles Bay Area Rental Housing Market
Coronavirus Pandemic Rattles Bay Area Rental Housing Market

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
The coronavirus pandemic is bringing down rental rates while making some tenants more likely to lose their homes.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

June 1 marks the end of protection from eviction for many renters in the Bay Area. The coronavirus pandemic is making some renters more vulnerable to losing their homes after nearly three months of shelter-in-place orders. Some tenants have kept up their payments thanks to government relief programs or even charging rent on their credit cards. At the same, apartment listing website Zumper reports that rents plummeted in May in some Bay Area cities such as San Francisco and Mountain View. We discuss how the pandemic is rattling the rental market. 

Guests:

Molly Solomon, housing affordability reporter, KQED News

J.K. Dineen, Bay Area housing reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

