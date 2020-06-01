KQED is a proud member of
Protests Continue Across the State, Nation Over George Floyd Killing
Forum
Forum

George Floyd's Death Sparks Demands for Change

The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police is sparking outrage and protests throughout the country even as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky had already reignited anger over the police killing of black Americans. Many Americans are left asking, how do these types of incidents keep happening? In this hour, we talk about strategies for allyship and how the United States can tackle long standing racial challenges.see more
Radio Schedule
Forum

Protests Continue Across the State, Nation Over George Floyd Killing

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: People march during a protest sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

San Jose, Los Angeles and other cities across the state imposed curfews on Sunday in response to  protests over the killing of George Floyd.  Tensions remain high between police and protesters after mostly peaceful demonstrations gave way to violence in several cities this weekend. Floyd, an African American, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day. We’ll get the latest on the growing outrage against police brutality and how the protests are playing out in California.

Guests:

Libby Schaaf, Mayor of Oakland

Saul Gonzalez, co-host of KQED's California Report

Berry Accius, civil rights activist and founder, Voice of the Youth

Queena Kim, senior editor, KQED Weekends

Rob Harris, director, Los Angeles Police Protective League

