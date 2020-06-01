San Jose, Los Angeles and other cities across the state imposed curfews on Sunday in response to protests over the killing of George Floyd. Tensions remain high between police and protesters after mostly peaceful demonstrations gave way to violence in several cities this weekend. Floyd, an African American, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day. We’ll get the latest on the growing outrage against police brutality and how the protests are playing out in California.
Protests Continue Across the State, Nation Over George Floyd Killing
at 10:00 AM
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: People march during a protest sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))
Guests:
Libby Schaaf, Mayor of Oakland
Saul Gonzalez, co-host of KQED's California Report
Berry Accius, civil rights activist and founder, Voice of the Youth
Queena Kim, senior editor, KQED Weekends
Rob Harris, director, Los Angeles Police Protective League
