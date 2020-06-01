The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police is sparking outrage and protests throughout the country even as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The recent deaths Ahamud Arbery in Georgia and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky had already reignited anger over the police killing of black Americans. Many Americans are left asking how do these types of incidents keep happening? In this hour, we talk about strategies for allyship and how the United States can tackle long standing racial challenges.
George Floyd's Death Sparks Demands for Change
at 9:30 AM
Hundreds of protesters gather in Manhattan’s Foley Square to protest the recent death of George Floyd, an African American man who killed after a police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck in Minneapolis on May 30, 2020 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Guests:
Andre Perry, fellow, Brookings Institution; author, "Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities"
