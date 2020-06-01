KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
George Floyd's Death Sparks Demands for Change
All Things Considered
12:00 am – 1:00 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
12:00 am – 1:00 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

George Floyd's Death Sparks Demands for Change

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
Hundreds of protesters gather in Manhattan’s Foley Square to protest the recent death of George Floyd, an African American man who killed after a police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck in Minneapolis on May 30, 2020 in New York City.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police is sparking outrage and protests throughout the country even as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The recent deaths Ahamud Arbery in Georgia and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky had already reignited anger over the police killing of black Americans. Many Americans are left asking how do these types of incidents keep happening? In this hour, we talk about strategies for allyship and how the United States can tackle long standing racial challenges.

Guests:

Andre Perry, fellow, Brookings Institution; author, "Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities"

Sponsored