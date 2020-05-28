Rep. Adam Schiff on Stopping the Spread of Pandemic Misinformation

On Wednesday, coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000. According to California Congressman Adam Schiff, as the pandemic spreads, so too does harmful misinformation about treatment, transmissibility and cures. Schiff joins us to talk about his effort to push Twitter and YouTube to notify users when they've engaged with misleading COVID-19 posts. And we'll also hear from him about the Senate Judiciary Committee's inquiry into the Mueller investigation and other political news.