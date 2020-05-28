On Wednesday, coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000. According to California Congressman Adam Schiff, as the pandemic spreads, so too does harmful misinformation about treatment, transmissibility and cures. Schiff joins us to talk about his effort to push Twitter and YouTube to notify users when they've engaged with misleading COVID-19 posts. And we'll also hear from him about the Senate Judiciary Committee's inquiry into the Mueller investigation and other political news.
Rep. Adam Schiff on Stopping the Spread of Pandemic Misinformation
at 9:30 AM
FEBRUARY 05: House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) departs the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol after the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump concluded on February 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Guests:
Adam Schiff, U.S. Representative, California's 28th congressional district; chairman, House Intelligence Committee
